Winter Weather Outlook: What you can expect for the rest of the season

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It's hard to believe spring is just over a month away. Here's a look at what you can expect for the rest of your winter season.

FOX 8 Meteorologist André Bernier says spring will come eventually.

February should be near normal, which means a slightly better chance for some snowy events throughout the month.

Both December and January were above normal temperature-wise.

March is expected to be cooler than normal.

Meanwhile, when it comes to snowfall we're expecting less than normal (66") with a total of 53-63" inches.