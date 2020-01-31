Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Winter Weather Outlook: What you can expect for the rest of the season

Posted 7:06 pm, January 31, 2020, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It's hard to believe spring is just over a month away. Here's a look at what you can expect for the rest of your winter season.

FOX 8 Meteorologist André Bernier says spring will come eventually.

February should be near normal, which means a slightly better chance for some snowy events throughout the month.

Both December and January were above normal temperature-wise.

March is expected to be cooler than normal.

Meanwhile, when it comes to snowfall we're expecting less than normal (66") with a total of 53-63" inches.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.