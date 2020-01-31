What we know about the coronavirus patient who recently visited Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- New information is surfacing about a coronavirus patient from Chicago who had recently visited Cleveland for work.

According to a press release, the employee traveled here on Jan. 14 and was only in town for a day. He was not symptomatic at the time and isn't believed to be a risk to anyone he may have come in contact with.

"At this time, we are working with the Chicago Department of Public Health, Cook County Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department of Health and Cleveland Department of Public Health to take necessary precautions and provide information requested by them and the CDC," said his employer, PIRHL, LLC.

U.S. officials have declared the coronavirus a public health emergency.

Read more on the outbreak here.