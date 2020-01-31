× Victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be honored at NBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJW) — Uniforms for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will pay tribute to the victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed while on their way to a basketball game on Jan. 26. in California.

According to a press release, Team LeBron (James) will wear the No. 2, which was Gianna’s basketball number, while Team Giannais (Antetokounmpo) will wear No. 24 to honor Kobe’s.

Jerseys for the NBA Rising Stars will feature patches with the No. 2 and No. 24 along with nine stars representing each person who died.

They include Kobe and Gianna Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Pilot Ara Zobayan.

Rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 6.

