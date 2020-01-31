× Tennessee mom, boyfriend charged with raping infant, 4-year-old daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — A Tennessee woman and her boyfriend are in custody after being charged with sexual abuse of an infant and 4-year-old, according to WVLT.

Police obtained a warrant to search the couple’s home after receiving a tip about a Google account, associated with the boyfriend, being used for distribution of child pornography.

Investigators say the man uploaded at least 20 pornographic images of children to the Google server.

They also confiscated three cell phones and found a video of the boyfriend sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter. The woman is seen on the video making no attempt to stop the assault.

Investigators also found an image on the woman’s phone of her sexually touching her 6-month-old daughter.

The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated sexual battery. She is currently being held in the Knox County jail.

The boyfriend was also arrested and faces charges of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated exploitation of a minor.

The suspects’ names have not been released in an effort to protect the identities of the minor victims involved.