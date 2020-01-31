Local schools close due to illness

Small chance of light snow showers today; rain/snow mix tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a small chance for mid-afternoon/evening snow showers across the southern and eastern areas Friday.

Nothing significant is expected. Looking ahead to this weekend (which includes Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday) there’s a chance of a mix/snow to start.

There will, however, be a quiet finish.  Super Bowl Sunday is trending drier.  A big warm-up next week is in the weather cards as temperatures could push 60°!

