Show Info: January 31, 2020

Posted 11:00 am, January 31, 2020, by

Healthy boost

Ritual Juicery, located on Waterloo Road in Cleveland, is known for cold-pressed juices, blends and bowls. Today the owner featured the popular magic bowl.

Arts in Akron

Zeber-Martell Studio & Gallery is located in Akron. It’s also one stop on Monday’s new Road Trip to Akron.

Pick me up

Corner Cup Coffeehouse is a neighborhood favorite in Stow.

Go green

Houseplants are a simple way to add more green to any space in your home. Urban Planting Cleveland explained why plants are good to have around.

Electrical update

Blind & Sons specializes in heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical (including rewiring, panel upgrades, lighting services and more).

Drink to your health

The Herbal Committea is the creation of a local nurse. It’s a tea blend with women’s health in mind.

Weight Loss

The Weight Management Institute of Summa Health specializes in weight loss programs, with someone for everyone. It’s a physician-driven approach.

Game Day

Diner 42 in Medina shared inspiration for easy appetizers for game day. Diner-42.com

 

