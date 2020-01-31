Show Info: January 31, 2020
Healthy boost
Ritual Juicery, located on Waterloo Road in Cleveland, is known for cold-pressed juices, blends and bowls. Today the owner featured the popular magic bowl.
Arts in Akron
Zeber-Martell Studio & Gallery is located in Akron. It’s also one stop on Monday’s new Road Trip to Akron.
Pick me up
Corner Cup Coffeehouse is a neighborhood favorite in Stow.
Go green
Houseplants are a simple way to add more green to any space in your home. Urban Planting Cleveland explained why plants are good to have around.
Electrical update
Blind & Sons specializes in heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical (including rewiring, panel upgrades, lighting services and more).
Drink to your health
The Herbal Committea is the creation of a local nurse. It’s a tea blend with women’s health in mind.
Weight Loss
The Weight Management Institute of Summa Health specializes in weight loss programs, with someone for everyone. It’s a physician-driven approach.
Game Day
Diner 42 in Medina shared inspiration for easy appetizers for game day. Diner-42.com