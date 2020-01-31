Several schools closed across Northeast Ohio due to illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Schools in nearly a dozen districts closed Friday due to student or staff illness.

Cleaning crews were the only people inside Constellation Schools' Old Brooklyn Community Elementary and Old Brooklyn Community Middle School after it was forced to close because more than half of its elementary teachers were out sick.

Constellation Schools Business and Safety Manager Brian Preseren said it's the first time in the school's 21-year history that it has closed for illness.

"This was not a student-related issue for us," Preseren said. "I know that happens sometimes, but this was more an issue of we did not have enough staff to safely cover the school."

With students and most staff away, school maintenance crews cleaned and disinfected hard surfaces like desks, door knobs and locker handles and performed disinfectant fogging in classrooms. Preseren said the school expected to reopen Monday.

Cardinal Local Schools, Crestline Exempted Village Schools and Crestview Local Schools all closed Friday, in addition to several private schools. A spokesperson for Summit Academy in Parma said it also closed because of staff illness.

Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village has been closed since Wednesday due to illness, but a district spokesperson said the school planned to reopen Monday.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Frank Esper said this is the heart of respiratory virus season, which includes the flu.

"We are basically just running a gauntlet of all these different types of viruses," Esper said.

He said keeping sick people away from others by closing schools can help stop the spread of illness.

"It can help prevent the transmission and the spread of these viruses between kids, but, generally, you have to measure the benefits versus the problems that come from it," he said.

Esper said it's not too late to get a flu shot and encouraged hand washing to prevent the spread of viruses.