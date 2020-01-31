Search underway for missing 13-year-old Valley View girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Valley View safety forces are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the Valley View fire chief, Nelia Akin left her home sometime overnight Thursday. They fear she may be in danger of harming herself.

Akin has blue eyes and red hair. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Valley View fire says they are searching the area of Rockside Road, south to Tinkers Creek and west to the Independence line.

Anyone with information regarding Akin's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at (216) 524-6543.