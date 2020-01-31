Search for suspect who rammed Cleveland police cars in getaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect who rammed multiple police vehicles in a getaway.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle at E. 13th and Payne Ave.

A suspect rammed two police vehicles with a car to get away.

Both police vehicles were damaged.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say car parts from the suspect’s vehicle were found several blocks from the scene.

One officer was transported to the hospital. Three officers were checked out at the scene.

