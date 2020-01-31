Reese’s takes over Guiness World Records title for ‘largest chocolate nut bar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WJW) -- Just two weeks ago, Snickers was touting its title for the largest chocolate nut bar with Guinesss World Records.

Well, that celebration is now over after Reese's swooped in and decided to take on their rival and create an even bigger chocolate nut bar.

According to a press release, the Reese's Take 5 bar was unveiled at Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, PA. It includes pretzels, caramel and peanut butter.

A team of 40 people spent five days bringing the bar to life.

“The Reese’s team believes records, even those just a few weeks old, are meant to be broken,” said Veronica Villasenor, senior director Reese’s brand. “You might not have been familiar with Reese’s Take 5 before, but now, the bar will become your newest obsession.”

The bar measures 9 feet long by 5.5 feet wide by 2 feet high and weighs 5,943 pounds.