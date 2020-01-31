Raptors’ Kyle Lowry claims he was pushed by fan after diving for loose ball during Cavs game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry claims he was pushed by a fan during Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The alleged incident occurred late in the fourth quarter during the game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Video shows Lowry land on two fans in the front row of the stands after saving a loose ball. One fan is then shown placing his hand on the player’s back before he returns to the court.

It is unclear from the video whether or not the fan pushed Lowry or was trying to help him up.

However, Lowry asserts he was indeed pushed.

“I got pushed, and that’s the second time it’s happened to me. The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn’t be a part of our game,” Lowry told reporters after the game, according to USA Today.

“Fans pushing you, it’s unbelievable, man,” he added. “The NBA fans shouldn’t be represented by people like him.”

The Cavaliers told FOX 8 they are aware of the incident and it is currently under review.