Quiet and cloudy for Saturday as temps rise into the 50s

Posted 9:36 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 09:59PM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The flurries and “snizzle” from earlier have faded away and a quiet, cool night has ensued.

Meanwhile, a “Super” weekend is ahead!

Ready for a warm-up?! Maybe the groundhog will predict an early Spring?

Monday will sport temps in the lower 50s! It’s looking like a messy week though as we play back-and-forth with the rain/snow line. Wintry mix/icy conditions are possible Tuesday night/Wednesday/Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Looking ahead, here’s the predicted storm track over the next two weeks. Rain/snow mix storms will be common with tricky forecasts.

How many days have we had above normal (at least 1 degree above) since December 1st?  How many days in the 20s or colder?  Check out these stats.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.