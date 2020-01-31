Quiet and cloudy for Saturday as temps rise into the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The flurries and “snizzle” from earlier have faded away and a quiet, cool night has ensued.

Meanwhile, a “Super” weekend is ahead!

Ready for a warm-up?! Maybe the groundhog will predict an early Spring?

Monday will sport temps in the lower 50s! It’s looking like a messy week though as we play back-and-forth with the rain/snow line. Wintry mix/icy conditions are possible Tuesday night/Wednesday/Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Looking ahead, here’s the predicted storm track over the next two weeks. Rain/snow mix storms will be common with tricky forecasts.

How many days have we had above normal (at least 1 degree above) since December 1st? How many days in the 20s or colder? Check out these stats.