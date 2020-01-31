Police say man made up home invasion story about death of 4-year-old son

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (AP) – A father who claimed his 4-year-old son was killed in a home invasion robbery has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter because the boy apparently shot himself with a gun he found in the Philadelphia home.

Authorities say 28-year-old Edward Williams is also charged with child endangerment and numerous other counts.

His bail was set at $2 million, and it’s unknown if he’s retained an attorney.

Williams told police he and the children were in the house when robbers invaded their home.

In fact, authorities say, Williams was apparently sleeping when the shooting occurred, and it’s believed the child found the gun in a bedroom closet.