Multiple schools across Northeast Ohio close because of sick students and staff

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several schools throughout Northeast Ohio are closed due to illness among students and staff.
Medical professionals say the flu and a gastrointestinal illness are making the rounds.
The current closures are as follows:
- Cardinal Local Schools
- Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary
- Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
- Crestline Exempted Village Schools
- Crestview Local Schools
- LEAP Program Crestview-Richland
- St. Leo
- Summit Academy-Parma
- Valley Christian Academy
- Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village
Click here for the latest school closings.
St. Augustine Elementary School in Barberton was closed earlier this week due to a high number of stomach viruses and influenza A and B, according to their Facebook page.