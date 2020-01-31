Multiple schools across Northeast Ohio close because of sick students and staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several schools throughout Northeast Ohio are closed due to illness among students and staff.

Medical professionals say the flu and a gastrointestinal illness are making the rounds.

The current closures are as follows:

Cardinal Local Schools

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

Crestline Exempted Village Schools

Crestview Local Schools

LEAP Program Crestview-Richland

St. Leo

Summit Academy-Parma

Valley Christian Academy

Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village

Click here for the latest school closings.

St. Augustine Elementary School in Barberton was closed earlier this week due to a high number of stomach viruses and influenza A and B, according to their Facebook page.