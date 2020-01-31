Local schools close due to illness

Multiple schools across Northeast Ohio close because of sick students and staff

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several schools throughout Northeast Ohio are closed due to illness among students and staff.

Medical professionals say the flu and a gastrointestinal illness are making the rounds.

The current closures are as follows:

  • Cardinal Local Schools 
  • Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary 
  • Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
  • Crestline Exempted Village Schools
  • Crestview Local Schools
  • LEAP Program Crestview-Richland
  • St. Leo
  • Summit Academy-Parma
  • Valley Christian Academy
  • Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village

St. Augustine Elementary School in Barberton was closed earlier this week due to a high number of stomach viruses and influenza A and B, according to their Facebook page.

