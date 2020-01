Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing invididuals and reunite them with their families.

David Hernandez, 25, was last seen around noon on Septemeber 17 in Cleveland. David had just started a new job at a temp agency before he vanished.

He drives a Honda Accord and stands 5'11" and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know anything about his whereabouts please contact Detective Williams at 216- 623-2708.

