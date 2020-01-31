Man to be arraigned on triple murder charges in killings on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 25-year-old Kielonte Harris is scheduled for arraignment Friday on murder charges related to the killings of three people.

Cleveland police said Harris shot and killed Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, April Lynn Magana and Muriel Nicole Tursivio on Lorain Avenue on November 2.

“This was a cold-blooded murder where the defendant executed his first victim and then executed two witnesses outside the apartment in an attempt to cover his tracks. Harris was paroled from prison 78 days prior to committing this triple homicide,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement about how the county prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty.

