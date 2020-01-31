Local man claims mom’s ashes were stolen at Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (WJW) — A local man is asking for help after he says his mother’s ashes were taken from a Las Vegas hotel.

Dan Dalton, of Canton, recently traveled to Vegas to pick up his 45-year-old mother’s ashes after she died unexpectedly while on vacation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

He put the box holding her ashes in her backpack and left it with the concierge desk at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Tuesday afternoon.

When they returned to the desk later that evening to pick up their luggage, it was gone.

The Daltons claim hotel security said an “unknown couple” mistakenly grabbed their bags. Security footage allegedly shows a man and woman in their 40s giving bell staff a claim ticket and picking up the Daltons’ luggage.

“I feel like I’ve lost my mom twice now,” Dalton reportedly said.

Dalton hopes the people who took the luggage will return the box holding his mother’s remains and keepsakes. He says it’s labeled “Terra Kay Dalton.”

“If the person sees this just drop them off at a church or the police station,” he told KTNV. “We don’t care. We don’t want your names. We just want our mom back and she can return home where she belongs and not end up someplace she doesn’t.”

The family filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department at McCarran International Airport.

They’re also questioning why the bell staff did not ask the couple for an ID before giving them the bags.

So far, the company that owns the hotel has not responded to Vegas media outlets’ requests for comment.