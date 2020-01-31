LeBron James gets emotional during Lakers game, gives speech honoring Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — It’s been an emotional week for everyone who knew and loved Kobe Bryant. He was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Many athletes have taken to social media to write tributes, including long-time friend LeBron James. He said he had just talked to Kobe that fateful morning.
On Friday, Lebron was seen crying during the national anthem at the Lakers game. It was clear Kobe was on his mind.
LeBron then walked out onto the court where he reflected on the NBA legend’s career and how the two got to know each other. The crowd cheered with support.
James ended his speech by saying, “In the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out, but in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on brother.”
