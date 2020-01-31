LeBron James gets emotional during Lakers game, gives speech honoring Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — It’s been an emotional week for everyone who knew and loved Kobe Bryant. He was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Many athletes have taken to social media to write tributes, including long-time friend LeBron James. He said he had just talked to Kobe that fateful morning.

On Friday, Lebron was seen crying during the national anthem at the Lakers game. It was clear Kobe was on his mind.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

LeBron was in tears during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jDpXqdEmNN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

LeBron then walked out onto the court where he reflected on the NBA legend’s career and how the two got to know each other. The crowd cheered with support.

James ended his speech by saying, “In the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out, but in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on brother.”