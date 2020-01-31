I-TEAM: 12 dogs seized during possible dog fighting ring investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing what happened when a drug raid turned into an investigation involving possible dog fighting and animal neglect.

A walk into the back yard revealed piles of junk and rows of cages with dogs inside.

Weeks ago, Cleveland Police made a big drug bust at a home near E. 79th and Kinsman.

Then they found a group of dogs, some were said to be severely injured.

Detectives are now following up on the drug case and looking into dog fighting.

“Oh, my goodness. There’s a lot of dogs here," said an officer on body camera footage. , “This one’s gonna have to go straight to the vet.”

Cleveland animal control officers and the Animal Protective League hauled away 12 dogs.

During the raid in the house, records show police also found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and hundreds of pills. At the time of the raid, officers even found a child inside. All of that just steps away from a school.

The I-TEAM has learned one suspect in this case has a record for dog fighting. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors convicted him a few years ago, and he was sentenced to ten months in prison. Back then, about a dozen dogs were also involved, and that case also included a drug investigation.

A neighbor who didn't want to be named said what had been going on at the house had left people terrified.

"I was wondering who told? I wondered who told? I didn’t have the nerve to tell," he said.

The Animal Protective League has filed charges for neglect of the dogs, and the agency is still looking into the possibility of dog fighting.

A grand jury will consider charges for the drugs.

The I-TEAM knocked on the door of the home that had been raided. No one answered.