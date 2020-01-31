WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters are battling an apartment fire on the city’s west side.

Officials say the blaze broke out at a complex in the 10900 block of Lake Avenue.

The fire is believed to have started on the building’s fourth floor.

Firefighters say victims were hanging from the windows. It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured.

The Battalion Chief has requested a second alarm response.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.