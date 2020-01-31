Driver license renewal reminders will hit your inbox soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will begin sending driver license renewal reminders out Friday.

The email reminders will include a link to help customers verify they have the right documents to obtain a federally compliant driver license.

You’ll need the new ones beginning on October 1 to board commercial flights, or enter U.S. federal buildings and military bases.

A driver license that is current or has been expired less than six months can be renewed at any deputy registrar license agency.

If a driver fails to renew his or her license six months or more beyond the expiration date, he or she must obtain a temporary permit and successfully complete all required testing before a new license can be issued.