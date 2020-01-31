Donate your ties to empower local youth; woman behind ‘1,000 Ties’ visits FOX 8 Extra

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The philosophy of the proverb, “It takes a village,” is the same one applied to the story of Getting Our Babies to College 101.

It is a parent resource group started by a single mother.

Jowan Smith says she started the organization to help parents and students succeed.

She has sessions that cover scholarship applications, life skills and college visits.

Through the program, she has also started 1,000 Ties in honor of her son Trayvon.

Jowan says her son taught himself how to tie a tie on Youtube because he didn’t have a father to teach him.

More on 1,000 Ties here.

You can get in touch with Jowan and donate your ties here.

Jowan’s goal this year is 10,000 ties.

