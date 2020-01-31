Delta, American Airlines suspending all flights to China due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- Several airlines are suspending all flights to China due to concerns over the coronavirus.

That includes Delta announced and American Airlines.

Delta said it will temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flying beginning Feb. 6 through April 30 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to be sure people looking to leave China still have options to do so.

Delta said the last China-bound flight departing the United States will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. leaving China on Feb. 5.

The airline said it will continue to make adjustments as needed.

*Customers can read more, here*

American Airlines said: "Based on the U.S. Department of State’s recent increase of the China Travel Advisory to a Level 4 (Do Not Travel), American is suspending its operations to and from the Chinese mainland beginning today through March 27. Our teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs. We will continue to evaluate the schedule for March 28 and beyond and make any adjustments as necessary."

British Airways suspended direct flights between Britain and China on Wednesday. US carrier United Airlines announced Tuesday that it has canceled flights from February 1 through February 8 between US hubs and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Other airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, Air Asia, EgyptAir, Cathay Pacific, Air India and Finnair have similarly slashed or suspended service.

Many airlines have offered waivers on change fees or the option to cancel for credit on a future flight.

Travelers with upcoming plans should check with their airlines and look for advisories posted on carriers' websites.

The US State Department on Thursday escalated its China travel warning to the highest level. The State Department advisory, dated January 30, is at "Level 4: Do not travel."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also raised its travel advisory for China to the highest level. The "Warning - Level 3" status urges travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to the country.

Also on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency. The new virus has sickened thousands of people, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

There are only a few cases in the United States including in Illinois. A man who was diagnosed with coronavirus was recently in Cleveland.

The case stems from a 60-year-old Chicago woman with the coronavirus who passed the illness to her husband. The CDC says the woman recently traveled to Wuhan, China, to take care of her sick father. This is the first case of person-to-person spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

The woman is currently under quarantine while her husband is being hospitalized.

A representative from the Ohio Department of Health says the man traveled to Cleveland on January 14 and was in the city for less than a day.

He was a-symptomatic which means, according to the CDC, he was not infectious during the time he was here.

The Ohio Department of Health is taking precautions as normal.

**Continuing coverage on coronavirus**