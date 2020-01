Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Kristopher Petrenko as one of Cleveland's Own.

Krsistopher is an artist born right here in Cleveland and specializes in industrial artwork of wood, steel, and glass.

The son of a steelworker, Kris tries to transform repurposed materials into works with a connection between the natural and industrial.

**To nominate a person or organization to be one of Cleveland's Own, click here**