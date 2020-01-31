Black Box Fix cooking up recipe for success in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Chef Eric Rogers is known for his popular Black Box Fix restaurants in Northeast Ohio. The successful chef is opening up a new location in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton learned more about the recipe of success that Chef Rogers is setting for other businesses in the neighborhood. The new location for Black Box Fix is 1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106. Click here for more information about Chef Eric Rogers and Black Box Fix.