A look back: Mike Fratello gives Kobe Bryant a lesson in speaking Italian

(WJW)- Celebrities, sports figures, and fans continue to share memories of their personal stories with Kobe Bryant days after he and his daughter and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Kobe, his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna, her teammates and their parents, their basketball coach and the pilot were headed to a game Sunday when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

Mike Fratello, a coach, and friend of Kobe, recently reflected on his bond and friendship with the basketball legend. Back in 2003, Mike was inducted in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

As part of the induction, Mike and Kobe recorded a video where Mike attempted to teach Kobe Italian. But as it turns out, Kobe didn’t need any lesson. Watch what happened in the video above.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Payton Chester, 13; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; and Christina Mauser, 38, Bryant, 41; John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45; and pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, were also killed in the crash.

The aircraft did not have a terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS), the National Transportation Safety Board said. It also lacked a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder.

TAWS is a safety feature that alerts pilots when they might hit land. The recorders can help authorities investigate a wreck.

The helicopter flew in foggy conditions, and investigators are trying to determine the cause and whether the pilot should have been granted permission to fly in the weather.

***Continuing coverage here**