Video: Man dumped out of wheelchair during argument over disabled parking spot

PLEASANT HILL , Calif. (WJW) — Disturbing video shows a man being dumped out of his wheelchair onto the floor of a Target after an alleged argument over a parking spot.

KPIX reports Philip Kinstler, 52, who has been in a wheelchair for about 30 years, said he tapped on the window of a woman’s car to tell her that she parked in a disabled spot but didn’t have handicapped parking tags.

The argument moved into the store. Kinstler told KPIX that a man, identified as Jimmie Tiger, 32, approached him into the store and told him he wanted Kinstler to apologize to his wife.

“I think they were going to take me out and both were going to work on me,” Kinstler told KPIX.

Kinstler said he was thrown out of his wheelchair in an incident that lasted about 90 seconds. He said he tried to brace his fall with his left arm. He broke his wrist.

He said no one tried to help.

“The thing that hurt me the most is that people just stood there. They did nothing. All they had to do is stand in front of my wheelchair,” he said.

Police later identified Tiger and his car. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault.

