Vet hopeful for full recovery after stray dog shot in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Tuscarawas County are searching for the person responsible for shooting a stray dog.

According to the county pound, a stray was picked up late Monday night near Irish Run Road with a suspicious wound on his neck and swelling in his face. Officials are calling the dog “Connor.”

A vet treated Connor on Wednesday and says he was likely shot twice. The vet believes the second bullet probably grazed him, causing infection.

Connor is being treated for ear and eye infections. He was prescribed antibiotic pills, pain medication, a topical scrub and ointment for his wounds. He is also about 10 pounds underweight.

Tuscarawas County Dog Pound will treat him for worms and fleas once he is back in their care.

Veterinary officials are hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

The pound says Connor is sweet and somewhat trained. He knows how to sit and shake.

Those interested in contributing to his care can make a donation to Sifferlin Animal Clinic directly. Their phone number is (330) 343-3349.

Check or cash donations can also be made at the pound. However, Tuscarawas County Dog Pound cannot accept phone payments at this time.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the shooting of Connor is asked to call the pound at (330) 339-2616.