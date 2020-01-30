US Marshals arrest two in Wisconsin for Cleveland and Georgia murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wisconsin (WJW) - U.S. Marshals arrested two people Wednesday in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin in connection to two homicides, one in Cleveland and one in Georgia.

Emani Nickerson-Skanes, 21, and Robert Foots, 25, are in custody.

Investigators say they shot Terrill Jackson in the head and face on January 20 on E. 130th St. in Cleveland.

According to a press release, the pair robbed Jackson after shooting him.

During the investigation, officers learned Nickerson-Skanes was also wanted for a murder in College Park, Georgia.

Foot was identified as the second suspect in the College Park homicide shortly before his arrest, according to U.S. Marshals.

He was also wanted by authorities in Wisconsin for parole violations stemming from a sexual assault, according to a press release.

Both Nickerson-Skanes and Foots were arrested Wednesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals.