Stefani meets the makers behind specialty popcorn with a special purpose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fred Frisco from Northcoast Corn Creations and his team joined us Thursday on FOX 8 Extra to talk about providing opportunities for people of all abilities.

The NCCC offers gourmet popcorn and provides resources, training and employment for adults with special needs.

Students with special needs have challenges finding employment because many don’t understand their unique needs and abilities.

The NCCC is open 5 days a week.

You can also make custom orders for special events.

You can also order online here.

You can always submit your photos or shoutouts for FOX 8 Extra! Just click ‘submit your photo’ below or email us at tips@fox8.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video