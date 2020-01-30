× Show Info: January 30, 2020

Game day eats

What’s on the menu for Sunday’s big game? Lucky’s Market shared inspiration for easy snack ideas.

Shop & dine

Pickle Mama’s Market and Eatery is now open in Seville. You’ll find wholesome to go meals, hand-crafted beverages and a casual dining scene.

Dress for success

Natalie went shopping in Dillard’s to explore what’s new in the men’s department and also in exercise attire. This Saturday Dillard’s Beachwood is hosting the Tom Ford Anniversary Party.

Home update

Window Nation is currently offering a special. Buy two windows. Get two windows. Be sure to check out their display at the Great Big Home + Garden Show at the I-X Center.

Refresh, relax, create

Cleveland Candle Company is hosting at candle making event at Fat Head’s Brewery. It’s Wednesday, February 12th at 6:30p.m. Create an 8oz. candle and get a Fat Head’s beer of choice.

Date night

Spruce up date night with a new look. Laura of Pembroke specializes in offering styles for every age.

Cut your energy bills

Blogger Holly Hammersmith shared her top tips to cut your energy bill. She says it’s as simple as turning down your thermostat at night and while you are away. Other tips include using energy efficient LED light bulbs and using door snakes and draft dodgers on doors and windows to stop drafts.

Spread kindness

We’ve teamed up with Chick-fil-A to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day. Log on to www.fox8.com/kindess to nominate an individual who inspires you. Each winner will be treated to a delicious meal and a $100 VISA gift card.