Several Northeast Ohio schools closed due to illness

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several schools throughout Northeast Ohio have closed due to illness among students and staff.

The current closures are as follows:

Cardinal Local Schools

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

Crestview Local Schools

LEAP Program Crestview-Richland

Summit Academy-Parma

Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village

This comes after St. Augustine Elementary School in Barberton was closed on Wednesday due to a high number of stomach viruses and influenza A and B, according to their Facebook page.

Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village also announced Wednesday that they will be closed for the rest of the week as "an abundance of caution" due to an increased number of absences.

The closings also come in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization declared as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week. There have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Northeast Ohio.

Meanwhile, the 2019-2020 flu season is projected to be one of the worst in a decade, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

At least 140,000 people have been hospitalized with complications from the flu, and that number is predicted to climb as flu activity swirls.

In the 2019-2020 season so far, 15 million people in the US have gotten the flu and 8,200 people have died from it, including at least 54 children. Flu activity has been elevated for 11 weeks straight, the CDC reported, and will likely continue for the next several weeks.

