‘Reaffirming my purpose’: Video shows teacher moved to tears when students replace stolen shoes

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (WJW) — An awesome act of kindness by students at a school in Nebraska was enough to bring their teacher to tears.

Bellevue Public Schools shared the video earlier this week.

It states:

“Approximately two weeks ago, Logan Fontenelle Middle School teacher Trey Payne, had a nice pair of basketball shoes stolen from his classroom. Today a group of Logan Fontenelle students presented Mr. Payne with a gift. The students pooled their money together and bought their teacher a brand new pair to replace the ones that were stolen. The students said they were upset that it happened and wanted to help.

Mr. Payne shared, “It’s more than a pair of shoes, it’s about doing things to build everyone up around you. I try to show my kids this and I think the lesson has sunk in for many, in turn, reaffirming my purpose and my ideals.”

Watch the video in the post below: