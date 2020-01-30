Live video: Senate enters second day of questioning in President Trump’s impeachment trial

Police search for missing Stark County teen

Posted 4:15 pm, January 30, 2020, by

Thomas M. Barbee (Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department via Facebook)

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)  — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Stark County teen.

Jackson Township police say 14-year-old  Thomas M. Barbee was last seen in the area of Hills & Dales and Deer Trace Avenue NW.

He was wearing a light grey jacket, black hoodie, black jogger slacks, and black, red and white basketball shoes.

Barbee is approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″, weighing about 150 pounds.  He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson Township Police Department at (330) 832-1553.

