Orange Village is latest community to warn of distraction burglaries

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio– The Orange Village Police Department is warning its residents of distraction burglaries.

The police department said there have been burglaries in the county where a suspect claims to be someone they are not to get into the house. That’s why police want you to remain vigilant.

One burglary type involves a suspect posing as an employee of the gas, electric, water or cable company.

The other type of distraction burglary has two people: One pretends to need help while the other goes into the house to steal valuables.

The bottom line: If you do not know who is at your door or you’re not expecting a service call, do not answer.

“You are not being rude you are being cautious. There is no harm in protecting yourself and your family. If the person claims to need help, inform them you will call the police for them,” the police department said.

On Monday, Willoughby Hills police issued a similar warning after two men posed as utility workers. One suspect had an Illuminating Company ID lanyard. Nothing was taken.