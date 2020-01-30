Mayfield Heights firefighters create custom-made American flag out of recycled hoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Inside the Mayfield Heights Fire Department, there's a new symbol of honor.

"Most of us get into this career because we truly love what we do, and we really want to give back to the community," said Fire Chief Bruce Elliott.

Created by the hands of heroes over the past month, firefighters worked on a new piece of art meant to spark pride in their country.

A large American flag, made from retired red, white and blue fire hoses used on countless emergencies, now proudly hangs as artwork inside the fire station.

"We need to realize how important this country is instead of bashing each other and not agreeing with each other," said Firefighter Bill Madan, who created the art. "Let's realize we live in the best country in the world. There are guys overseas dying for us. We're not military, but the fire department is a brotherhood. The guys here I would die for them, they would die for me."

Firefighters who risk their lives to save others are now planning to give back once more during a charity event hosted by Mayfield Heights Fire Department Local 1500 later this year.

"We were thinking about maybe making one of these and auctioning it off and using that money to give back to the community," said Chief Elliott.

"We donate a lot of money that we receive and just knowing that it's going back in our community that we protect everyday is enough," said Madan.