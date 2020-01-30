Mansfield police search homes for missing man, 6-year-old nephew

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)-- The Mansfield Division of Police is expanding its search for a missing man and his 6-year-old nephew.

Timothy Lee Whitt, 44, and Zane Clay were last seen leaving a house on Pleasant Avenue in Mansfield at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. Zane's mother told police that Whitt has picked up the boy several times in the past and they always return on time. She reported them missing at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they have searched more than 180 homes. They are organizing search teams with police K-9 units, volunteers from the Ohio Special Response Team and the Divisions of Unmanned Aerial System.

Whitt does not own a vehicle so police said they believe the pair are on foot.

Whitt is 5 foot 6 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans. Zane is 3 foot 5 and 48 pounds. He has reddish hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray boat, a red Mario T-shirt, black sweatpants, and black and blue snow boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield Division of Police dispatch at 419-522-1234.

