× Mansfield police search for 6-year-old boy last seen with his uncle

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Division of Police is looking for 6-year-old Zane Clay who was last seen with his uncle.

Police say Timothy Lee Whitt, 44, picked up Zane to spend time with him Wednesday morning.

The two haven’t been seen since.

Police issued an alert for the two Thursday morning.

Police say officers have checked numerous locations with no sign of either of them.

Zane is 3’5″ and 48 lbs. He has reddish hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray coat and a red t-shirt with Mario on it, with black sweat pants and black and blue snow boots.

Whitt stands 5’6″. He’s 180 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket with blue jeans.

If you can help, call police at (419)522-1234.