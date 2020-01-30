Cleveland Indians trucks leave for Spring Training in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It is a sure sign that baseball season is almost here.

The Cleveland Indians Spring Training trucks were loaded up Thursday morning to make the trek to Goodyear, Arizona.

It takes about three hours to load the truck full of equipment, office supplies and personal luggage. The process starts in December.

Missing this year is manager Terry Francona's scooter. There are several bicycles, including one belonging to first base coach and former Tribe catcher Sandy Alomar Jr.

The full Indians squad reports on Feb. 15. Opening Day is March 26 with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

