Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) - A local couple says their daughter nearly bled to death after a routine procedure, but miraculously, she survived.

However, her parents say she was changed. Despite never saying the word death, 4-year-old Zola started talking to them about the time she died and going to see god.

Now the family is sharing the story of an incredible heavenly encounter.

Click here for more on Zola's Zebras.