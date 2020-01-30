LeBron James reportedly gets new ink paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Local schools close due to illness
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — LeBron James is sporting a new tattoo that pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

According to TMZ, the tattoo is still under wraps but it appears to be an image of a black mamba snake.

Some believe the ink may also feature the words “Kobe 4 Life” but that has not yet been confirmed.

James gave the media a sneak peek of his new art while he and the Lakers were working out Thursday morning.

TMZ says he will make a big reveal on Instagram soon, likey before he takes the court on Friday during the Lakers-Trail Blazers game.

Fellow Laker, Anthony Davis is said to have also gotten a new tattoo paying tribute to Bryant. The news outlet says Davis and James got their ink together on Wednesday from California-based artist Vanessa Aurelia.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Sunday morning in Southern California in a helicopter crash.

