Kentucky lawmakers consider sex ed for kindergarteners

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (WJW) – Lawmakers in Kentucky will consider legislation this session that would bring sex education to kindergarteners.

Kentucky House Bill 296 would require “comprehensive sex education” instruction to all public school students.

The bill does include an opt out for parents and would also allow them to look at the curriculum before their child participates.

The bill was introduced by State Rep. Lisa Willner, (D) Louisville.

It has 13 sponsors.

“The bill is as much about social, emotional and mental health education as it is about sex ed, and would focus on healthy relationships, consent, critical thinking, responsible decision-making and acceptance of differences,” Willner said to WLWT. “With Kentucky among the worst states for unintended adolescent pregnancies, teen dating violence and teen sexual assault, and with bullying a growing concern, the need for this bill is clear.”

Read the bill here.