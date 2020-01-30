Live video: Senate enters second day of questioning in President Trump’s impeachment trial

Live video: Authorities discuss arrest in armed robberies in Lake and Geauga counties

Posted 1:22 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 01:58PM, January 30, 2020

Live Video

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office will release additional information on the man suspected of robbing area gas stations and stores.

(Check back to watch live at 2 p.m.)

The investigation spanned Geauga and Lake counties, and involved several local police departments.

In one recent robbery, the masked suspect pulled out a gun and held a female customer against the counter of the Marathon Gas Station in Perry Township on Jan. 16. Two days later, he ordered everyone at the BP in Parkman onto the ground.

