Investigators: Man wanted in Alabama for abuse of a corpse found hiding in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted out of Birmingham, Alabama for abuse of a corpse and sex offender registration violations.

According to a news release, Frederick Hampton, 50, was arrested late Wednesday at the home of a family member on Eastwood Ave. in Garfield Heights.

Hampton was wanted in connection with the actions taken after the death of Paighton Houston, 29.

The Trussville Police Department in Alabama said her body was found behind the home of another of Hampton’s relatives about 13 miles west of Birmingham back on Friday, January 3. Investigators said her body was wrapped in sheets and buried in a shallow grave.

Trussville police said Houston was last seen Dec. 20 leaving a Birmingham bar with two men. Investigators said there is evidence that Hampton was one of those men.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama charged Hampton two weeks ago with abuse of Houston’s corpse.

Investigators said Houston texted a friend she was “in trouble.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said Hampton will remain in custody in Ohio until he can be extradited back to Alabama.

“Quick action by law enforcement in Alabama and Ohio led to the capture of this fugitive who was very clearly on the run from authorities,” U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said in the release. “A person with little regard for life is off the streets and both communities are safer this evening.”

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office District Attorney (Bessemer) Lynneice Washington told our sister station, WIAT in Birmingham, during a Facebook live two weeks ago, “He has been charged with abuse of a corpse, not felony murder, not murder, not manslaughter or anything like that. I think there has been a misconception that he has been charged with murder.”

“Her body had started decomposing so we lost a lot of evidence that we could have been able to get had she had been located earlier. Right now we are just waiting on that report to see what we can glean from her remains,” Washington said of the victim.