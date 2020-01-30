I-TEAM: RTA worker disciplined after citizen caught her shopping while on duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - A citizen turned to the FOX 8 I-TEAM after capturing an RTA van illegally parked in a fire lane as the driver shopped in a store. RTA has now disciplined the driver and that citizen watchdog hopes it sends a message to all public employees paid with your tax dollars.

On a recent morning, Toby Ingram spotted an RTA Paratransit van in a fire lane outside a store in Mayfield Heights. He says he saw it there for about 40 minutes and found the driver inside shopping.

“The car shouldn’t have been there, especially, when it’s a taxpayer-funded service," Ingram said. “If they have time to sit around and do nothing, then maybe they need to look at how they handle their employees and their staffing.”

So, he grabbed some pictures and video and contacted FOX 8 and the I-TEAM took this information to RTA.

RTA found driver Anissa Young took an “unauthorized break.” The driver got a letter of discipline and a reminder of work rules.

“We take it very seriously," said RTA General Manager India Birdsong.

Birdsong pointed out the driver was not late to pick up any riders, but getting caught by that citizen watchdog taught her a lesson.

“And we also reinforced our message. We don’t want to mix personal with business," she added.

RTA says drivers don’t have any special permission to just pull up into a fire lane, park and go into a store.

The company says the discipline letter for this driver included part of an internal memo from 2017 that told employees any time you take an unauthorized break you might get caught on camera.

Toby Ingram had hoped to see a little more severe discipline. He hopes this case reminds all public employees to follow the rules.

“Everybody’s got a camera nowadays. And city and county and state employees, they work for us," he said.

The I-TEAM reached out to the driver in this case through the union. The union says RTA employees are not allowed to make public comments to the media.