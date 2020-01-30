I-TEAM: Berea-Midpark football player pleads guilty in violent hazing incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Berea-Midpark High School football player has pled guilty to charges for hazing tied to sex assault.

The Cuyahoga County Court says Jabriel Williams, 18, pleaded guilty to abduction, hazing and obstruction of justice. He was charged as an adult.

Last year, the I-TEAM revealed an investigation into alleged hazing at a camp for the school's football team.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say there were 11 victims.

Three other juvenile players were also hit with charges. Their next hearing is scheduled for February 27.

Williams is expected to be sentenced in April.

Continuing coverage, here.