Live video: Senate enters second day of questioning in President Trump’s impeachment trial

I-TEAM: Berea-Midpark football player pleads guilty in violent hazing incident

Posted 4:41 pm, January 30, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:01PM, January 30, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Berea-Midpark High School football player has pled guilty to charges for hazing tied to sex assault.

The Cuyahoga County Court says Jabriel Williams, 18, pleaded guilty to abduction, hazing and obstruction of justice.  He was charged as an adult.

Last year, the I-TEAM revealed an investigation into alleged hazing at a camp for the school's football team.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say there were 11 victims.

Three other juvenile players were also hit with charges. Their next hearing is scheduled for February 27.

Williams is expected to be sentenced in April.

Continuing coverage, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.