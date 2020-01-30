Health department confirms coronavirus patient recently visited Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man from Illinois who was diagnosed with the coronavirus was recently in Cleveland.

A representative from the Ohio Department of Health says the man was in the city for less than a day. The department doesn't have the specific dates that he was here.

He was a-symptomatic which means, according to the CDC, he was not infectious during the time he was here.

The Ohio Department of Health is taking precautions as normal.

Earlier Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.

The other U.S. cases are in Illinois, Arizona, Southern California and Washington state.

Continuing coverage, here.