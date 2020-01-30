Fox Recipe Box: Steak Tip Stroganoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's a comforting and hearty winter dish that is not hard to make. Chef Jim Barnhart from 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel at Oberlin shared his recipe for Steak Tip Stroganoff with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about the 1833 Restaurant.

1833 Steak Tip Stroganoff

Yield: 1 portion

Ingredients

1 bundle of Ohio City Egg Pappardelle

1 oz Butter

6 oz of steak tips

2 oz onions (pre-caramelized)

4 oz of button mushrooms, quartered

2 oz beef jus or rich stock

2 oz sour cream or crème fraiche

2 oz white wine

1 pinch of Hungarian paprika

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Chives to garnish

Procedure