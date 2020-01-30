Fox Recipe Box: Steak Tip Stroganoff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's a comforting and hearty winter dish that is not hard to make. Chef Jim Barnhart from 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel at Oberlin shared his recipe for Steak Tip Stroganoff with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about the 1833 Restaurant.
1833 Steak Tip Stroganoff
Yield: 1 portion
Ingredients
1 bundle of Ohio City Egg Pappardelle
1 oz Butter
6 oz of steak tips
2 oz onions (pre-caramelized)
4 oz of button mushrooms, quartered
2 oz beef jus or rich stock
2 oz sour cream or crème fraiche
2 oz white wine
1 pinch of Hungarian paprika
Salt & Pepper to Taste
Chives to garnish
Procedure
- Boil a pot of water season with salt, so it tastes like the ocean.
- Season the steak-tips with paprika, salt and pepper.
- Place the Pasta into the boiling water. Cook for 3 minutes, and stir after the first minute, then drain
- While the pasta cooks melt the butter in a sauté pan over medium high heat until it is frothy and just starting to smell nutty. Add in the steak tips and sear/brown them, and remove from the pan.
- Add the mushrooms into the pan with the tips and cook for 1 minute.
- Then add in the caramelized onions, and cook in for 30 seconds.
- Deglaze the pan with the white wine, and cook until it is almost all evaporated.
- Add back in the beef tips, the cooked pasta and the beef jus, and simmer to for a minute to thicken.
- Turn off the heat, stir in the sour cream, Season to tasted with salt and pepper.
- Now garnish with chives and a dollop of sour cream.
- Enjoy.