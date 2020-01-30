Live video: Senate enters second day of questioning in President Trump’s impeachment trial

FOX 8 takes you behind the scenes of our Black History Month celebration

Posted 6:49 pm, January 30, 2020, by
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Students from grade school through college will step in front of the camera for FOX 8's annual observance of Black History Month.

They will read personalized messages detailing how they are living Dr. King's dream. Each one will be broadcast throughout February.

"He was such an important role model for black children in America, and it is important to live how he wanted the world to be," said High school sophomore Cydney Harkness.

Watch Jennifer Jordan's report in the video above.

