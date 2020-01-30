Four companies recall infant incline sleepers due to suffocation risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) - The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.

The companies impacted by the recall include; Summer Infant, Graco, Delta Enterprises Corp, and Evenflo, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," according to news releases from the CPSC on Wednesday.

In 2019, the federal agency announced that Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play Sleepers were recalled as officials linking the product to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years. CNN contacted the CPSC on Wednesday but they said they couldn't comment on the recalls being related.

The recalled products include the following;

At this time no injures or deaths have been reported with the current recall, according to the CPSC. They urge consumers to immediately stop using the products and contact the specific companies for refund options.

The products included in the recall were sold nationwide online through merchant websites including Amazon and at various retail stores including Target and Walmart. The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat was also sold in Mexico.